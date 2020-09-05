$719.68 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $719.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $694.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.18 million. Trimble posted sales of $783.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 914,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $54.51.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,704,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Trimble by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $624,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,770 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Trimble by 23.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Trimble by 35.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trimble by 112.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

