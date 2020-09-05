72,540 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 152,167 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,046,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 613,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 208,346 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

