$77.65 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce sales of $77.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.30 million and the lowest is $76.00 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $78.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $309.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $304.95 million, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $308.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,880. The company has a market capitalization of $825.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

