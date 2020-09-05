$998.69 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report $998.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $983.30 million to $1.02 billion. Ciena posted sales of $967.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $44.28. 8,099,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,322. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 287.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 363.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

