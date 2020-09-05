A10 Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,468 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 471% compared to the typical volume of 432 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,543. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $610.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $171,416. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in A10 Networks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 150,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

