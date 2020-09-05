Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 30th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,493 shares of company stock worth $8,452,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.