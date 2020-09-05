ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, August 7th.

ADIDAS AG/S stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.40. The stock had a trading volume of 121,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,017. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

