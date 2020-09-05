Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,645,097 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $131,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.66. 13,240,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,086. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $405.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

