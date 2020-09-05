Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $732.70 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737,293 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $732,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $343.98. 7,771,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,881. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

