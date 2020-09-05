Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,156,405 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $84,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.82. 34,811,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,994,692. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

