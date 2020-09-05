Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,770,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after buying an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 511,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after buying an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $37,639.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $1,237,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,137,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.66. The stock had a trading volume of 426,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

