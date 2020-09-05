Advisory Research Inc. Has $12.08 Million Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799,365 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.65% of BankUnited worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 93.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of BKU traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,778. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

