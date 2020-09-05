Advisory Research Inc. Invests $3.43 Million in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSB stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 296,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,259. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

