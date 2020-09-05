Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in eBay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $52.54. 9,962,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,228,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

