Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,001,583 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,583 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up about 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Element Solutions worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 297.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $140,000.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 1,542,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,403. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.