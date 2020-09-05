Advisory Research Inc. Sells 242,165 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242,165 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.46% of James River Group worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 172,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 938.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 406,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 159,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,426. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $52.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other James River Group news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,792 shares in the company, valued at $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

