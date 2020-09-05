Advisory Research Inc. Sells 63,324 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63,324 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.66. 5,243,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,299. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

