Advisory Research Inc. Sells 985,468 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985,468 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Rexnord worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,257,927.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,261.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $142,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,601 shares of company stock worth $2,491,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RXN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 453,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

