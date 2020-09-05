Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,021,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

AbbVie stock remained flat at $$91.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179,638. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

