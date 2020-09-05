AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $11,035.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.69 or 0.05600238 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN is a token. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

