Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 138 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,608,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,327,139. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

