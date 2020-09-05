Alesco Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,499 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,360. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.