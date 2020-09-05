Alesco Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 314.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 12,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $7,591,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $4,829,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 19.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $214,921,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 610.6% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,240,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,086. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.96. The company has a market cap of $405.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

