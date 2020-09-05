Alesco Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

