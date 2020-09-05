Alesco Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 108,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 718,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 319,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.27. 501,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,532. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

