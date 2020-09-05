Alesco Advisors LLC Has $494.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,575 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 24.0% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $494,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 389,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $343.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,771,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,881. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.58 and a 200-day moving average of $304.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

