Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Boeing by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $171.05. 18,785,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,961,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

