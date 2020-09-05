Alesco Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 95,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.96. 7,378,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,677. The company has a market cap of $344.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

