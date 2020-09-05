Alesco Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,003. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

