Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 179.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.76. 4,836,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

