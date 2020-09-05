Alesco Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $197.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

