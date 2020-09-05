Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,056,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded down $50.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,591.04. 2,607,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,096. The stock has a market cap of $1,116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,545.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

