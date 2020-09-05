Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,932 shares during the quarter. Ameresco comprises about 8.8% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Ameresco worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 12.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,300,667.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,517,742.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,967,116.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,571. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

