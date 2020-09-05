Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Down 35.8% in August

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 789,400 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300,667.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,517,742.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,967,116.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ameresco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ameresco by 26.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 278,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,571. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

