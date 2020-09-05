Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $85,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 6,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amgen by 15.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 842,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,846,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,930,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Amgen by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 167,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,616,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,595. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.