Analysts Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Corcept Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821,578 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6,679.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 515,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 507,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 371,270 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,953,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,767,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.98. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

