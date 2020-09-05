Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Denny’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens cut Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

DENN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. 1,776,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,330. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denny’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,846,000 after buying an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 32.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 490,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,101,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 47,679 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

