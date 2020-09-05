Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.21). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 35.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,557. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.