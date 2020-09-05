Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.21). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 35.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,557. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

