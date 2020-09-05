Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post sales of $119.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.82 million and the highest is $120.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $85.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $453.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $464.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $461.00 million, with estimates ranging from $451.91 million to $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%.

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SASR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 166,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

