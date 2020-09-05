Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $145.75

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.43. The stock had a trading volume of 700,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,800. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.61 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in SAP by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SAP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

