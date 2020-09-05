APG Asset Management N.V. Has $191.02 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.33% of Booking worth $191,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded down $27.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,917.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,774.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,604.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

