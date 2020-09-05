APG Asset Management N.V. Has $198.07 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 388,480 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $198,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,371,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,442,000 after purchasing an additional 517,959 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 58,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 723,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,341,000 after purchasing an additional 295,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,389,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

