APG Asset Management N.V. Has $247.80 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,085,297 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Intel worth $247,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,634,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 27.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $50.08. 43,287,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,194,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

