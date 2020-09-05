APG Asset Management N.V. Has $307.67 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Nike were worth $307,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,157,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,533. The company has a market capitalization of $176.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $117.41.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

