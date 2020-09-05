APG Asset Management N.V. Has $370.68 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,407,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 297,595 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $370,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,934,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,913,000 after purchasing an additional 211,381 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

MA stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.01. 6,568,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,594. The stock has a market cap of $344.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

