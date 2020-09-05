APG Asset Management N.V. Has $756.91 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,109,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,740 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $756,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.96. 7,378,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.