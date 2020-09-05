APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,096 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of AbbVie worth $174,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

ABBV stock remained flat at $$91.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,430,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

