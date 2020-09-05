APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $630,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $50.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,591.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,545.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,392.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.