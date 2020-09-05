APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Alphabet worth $651,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $48.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,581.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,487. The firm has a market cap of $1,108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,544.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,391.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

