APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 21,800 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $207,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 86,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,708,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,448,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.